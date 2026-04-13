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Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, 40, says he is retiring from the NHL

  
Published April 13, 2026 01:58 PM
Jonathan Quick

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick (32) waves to fans after a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Danny Wild/Danny Wild-Imagn Images

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Quick says he is retiring at age 40 after nearly two decades in the NHL, a stretch during which he was one of the best goaltenders of his generation.

Quick said his start for the New York Rangers at the Florida Panthers is his last game. It’s his 921st appearance, counting playoffs.

“He earned the respect of his teammates, coaches and staff members through his work ethic and dedication to his craft,” Rangers general manager Chris Drury said in a statement posted on social media. “Jonathan is a special person and player, and the entire Rangers organization wishes him — along with his wife, Jackie, and three children, Madison, Carter and Cash — all the best in retirement.”

Quick backstopped the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and ’14 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during the first of those two title runs.

The Milford, Connecticut, native was the U.S. starter at the 2014 Olympics and has a Cup ring from 2023 as a backup for the Vegas Golden Knights.