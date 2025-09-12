 Skip navigation
Retiring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to suit up for Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason game

  
Published September 12, 2025 01:54 PM

PITTSBURGH — Marc-Andre Fleury is ending his NHL career back where it began.

The veteran goaltender, who officially retired last spring following a 21-year career, signed a professional tryout contract with the Penguins on Friday and is going to suit up for the club during Pittsburgh’s exhibition game against Columbus on Sept. 27.

The 40-year-old Fleury was taken No. 1 overall by the Penguins in the 2003 NHL draft. He spent the first 13 seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, helping longtime teammates Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang win three Stanley Cups. Fleury left the Penguins after being selected by Vegas during the expansion draft shortly after Pittsburgh won the second of back-to-back championships in 2017.

“Marc means so much to our team, our fans and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set,” Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “The Penguins feel he and his family are most deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful.”

Fleury, known universally as “Flower,” was incredibly popular with both teammates and fans alike. He ranks second all-time in NHL history in victories (575) and won the Vezina Trophy in 2021 while playing for Vegas.

Yet he is most well-known for his long tenure in Pittsburgh. Fleury holds nearly every major goaltending record in Penguins history, including games played (691), wins (375) and shutouts (44).