Sabres expect to welcome back center Sam Carrick for 2nd-round playoff series against Montreal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres center and faceoff ace Sam Carrick resumed practicing and is in position to return for Buffalo’s second-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Lindy Ruff anticipated Carrick will be back in the lineup soon, without providing a timetable by saying: “Once you’re cleared to practice, you’re within days of playing.”

Carrick wrenched his left arm during a fight with Islanders captain Anders Lee in the third period of Buffalo’s 4-3 win on March 31. He missed the final seven regular-season games and Buffalo’s six-game first-round series win over Boston.

Carrick’s return is considered ahead of schedule, and comes after he met with team doctors.

The Sabres acquired the 10th-year player in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 5. Carrick immediately took over as Buffalo’s fourth-line center, and has handled key faceoffs, especially in late-game situations in the Sabres defensive zone.

He won 82 of 143 faceoffs for Buffalo. The Sabres are ranked last among 16 playoff teams in winning 43.8% of their faceoffs.

Ruff previously ruled out rookie center Noah Ostlund (lower left leg) for Round 2.