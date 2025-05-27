Shorthanded Panthers make no excuses after Game 4 loss against Carolina denies a clinching chance

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Meidroth, Brett Baty, and AJ Blubaugh
Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Meidroth, Brett Baty, and AJ Blubaugh
Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Shorthanded Panthers make no excuses after Game 4 loss against Carolina denies a clinching chance

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:08 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — There was no Sam Reinhart, no Niko Mikkola and no A.J. Greer for the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

There were also no goals. And Panthers coach Paul Maurice doesn’t mind that it just became a learning day instead of a celebration day.

The Panthers were denied a chance of clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Final, falling at home to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. Florida was without Reinhart for the second straight game, and didn’t have Mikkola — a two-goal scorer in Game 3 — or Greer after both got hurt.

“I am exceptionally happy with the learning opportunity,” Maurice said. “I’m not screwing around with you. There are consistent things in games that we don’t love and you cannot eradicate those. Give Carolina credit. ... I thought they were very consistent with their game plan.”

Game 5 will be in Raleigh, North Carolina. There will be plenty of video reviewed by then, though the Panthers know much of what Maurice is going to say already.

“We know they played really well, so they deserved to win,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “We didn’t have our best. All we’ve got to do right now is just learn from this one and be better next game.”

Reinhart left Game 2 in the first period after a low hit by Carolina’s Sebastian Aho. The Panthers aren’t concerned at this point that it’ll be a long-term absence. He, Mikkola and Greer all are considered day-to-day — which at least raises some possibility that at least some of them could play in Game 5.

“I would expect, hopefully at some point in this series, they’ll be able to come back in and play,” Maurice said.