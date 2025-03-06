 Skip navigation
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko out six weeks after injuring left knee

  
Published March 6, 2025 03:30 PM

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after injuring his left knee in the team’s shootout victory at the Los Angeles Kings.

President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong said Thursday that Parayko will undergo a scope on the injured knee and be evaluated in six weeks. The Blues play their final regular-season game two days short of the six-week mark.

Parayko, 31, plays more ice time than anyone else on the Blues, averaging nearly 24 minutes over 62 games and recording 35 points. His absence is a blow to their hopes of making the playoffs and comes after beating LA put them one point back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.