Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves
Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves
Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic

  
Published August 1, 2023 10:53 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Apr 30, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save during the second period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season, the team announced.

The ruling was handed down Tuesday after Swayman and the team had a hearing Sunday. The Bruins chose a one-year contract instead of two.

Swayman, 24, is again expected to share duties in net with reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark. The two shared the William Jennings Trophy this past season for leading the NHL in goals-against average, as the Bruins set league records for wins and points.

Swayman became the second goalie this offseason to reach an arbitration hearing. Toronto’s Ilya Samsonov was the first and was awarded $3.55 million on a one-year deal.

The Bruins avoided arbitration with depth forward Trent Frederic, signing him to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million. Frederic, 25, will count $2.3 million against the cap each of the next two seasons.

Swayman and Frederic are two young players staying with Boston, in the aftermath of longtime center Patrice Bergeron announcing his retirement.