Utah Hockey Club signs goaltender Karel Vejmelka to latest extension among veteran players

The Utah Hockey Club signed goaltender Karel Vejmelka to a five-year contract extension Thursday, the latest in a flurry of moves aimed at keeping a handful of potential free agents from leaving after a year or less in Salt Lake City.

Vejmelka’s extension is worth $23.75 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

“Karel’s confident demeanor helps set the tone for our team every day,” president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said in a statement. “It allows our group to play to its strengths, knowing he is back there to make the key saves. Vej has earned this commitment from our organization, and we are grateful to have him as an important piece in our future.”

Vejmelka, 28, will count $4.75 million against the salary cap from the time the contract kicks in next NHL season through 2030. Vejmelka’s extension is arguably the most important of the moves because it keeps around the organization’s top goalie in his prime, when Utah is expected to develop into a legitimate playoff contender. It also should have a permanent name by then.

“Karel has been integral to the success of our team this season,” general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a talented goaltender that competes every night he takes the net and has solidified one of the most critical positions on our team.”

Utah earlier this week signed Olli Maatta for three more years and fellow defenseman Ian Cole and forward Alexander Kerfoot to deals for 2025-26.

Maatta got $10.5 million after fitting in swimmingly following a late October trade from Detroit. A long way removed from winning the Stanley Cup back to back with Pittsburgh in 2016 and ’17, the 30-year-old Finn reinvigorated his career with Utah.

Also sticking around are Kerfoot and Cole, who will each count $3 million against the cap next season. Chris Armstrong called Kerfoot, who turns 31 in August, a respected voice in the locker room and versatile player who can be used in all situations.

Cole, 36, will be going into his 16th NHL season after playing with Maatta for the Penguins among his nine different NHL organizations. His deal has a $2.8 million salary with $200,000 worth of games played bonuses, which are possible because he signed an over-35 contract.

“Ian’s championship pedigree, work ethic and leadership on and off the ice are valuable assets to our group,” Bill Armstrong said. “We’re thrilled to have him remain with our organization as we fight for a playoff spot.”

Just past the three-quarter mark of the season, Utah — which was formerly the Arizona Coyotes before being sold and moved to Salt Lake City — remains on the fringe of the chase for one of the two wild-card positions in the Western Conference. Being close enough to a playoff spot gave the front office reason not to hold a fire sale before the league’s trade deadline Friday.