Wild acquire Zach Bogosian from Lightning, deal Calen Addison to Sharks in blue line shuffle

  
Published November 8, 2023 09:29 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

Apr 27, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) skates with the puck behind the net against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman Zach Bogosian on Wednesday in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning after a separate deal that sent defenseman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks.

The Wild sent a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the Lightning for Bogosian, a 16-year veteran who will join his fifth NHL franchise. The Wild also traded Addison to the league-worst Sharks (1-10-1) for right wing Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

By trading Bogosian, who was not playing regularly, the Lightning cleared $850,000 in salary cap space and received an asset they wouldn’t have if he were claimed by any other club last month when he was placed on waivers.

The Wild (5-5-2) are third-to-last in the NHL in average goals allowed per game (4.0), badly missing captain Jared Spurgeon from their blue line all season because of an upper body injury. Spurgeon is due back soon, but general manager Bill Guerin sought more grit and size for the third defensive pairing.

“Zach fits in a little bit better,” Guerin said. “Calen Addison is a good player. Sometimes you just need a change, a better opportunity, and I think he’s going to get that.”

Addison was acquired by the Wild in 2020 in a trade with Pittsburgh that sent forward Jason Zucker to the Penguins. He had five goals, 33 assists and a minus-24 rating in 92 games with the Wild. The 23-year-old was drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Penguins.