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Wild make switch in net for Game 2, go with Filip Gustavsson after Jesper Wallstedt allows 8 goals vs. Avalanche

  
Published May 5, 2026 02:20 PM
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DENVER — The Minnesota Wild are making a switch in net for Game 2, going with Filip Gustavsson after Jesper Wallstedt allowed eight goals in a 9-6 loss to Colorado.

Wild coach John Hynes announced the goaltender swap several hours before puck drop. Gustavsson hasn’t played since allowing five goals at St. Louis on April 13. He went 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average during the regular season.

Wallstedt surrendered 14 goals in six games during a first-round series win over Dallas. He struggled in Game 1 against the high-scoring Avalanche in allowing eight goals on 42 shots. Wallstedt and Gustavsson split time throughout the season.

“We have confidence in both of our goalies. They’re both excellent,” Hynes said. “They both played really good hockey. We believe either one of them can win us a game. It’s a good opportunity to get Gus in the net. He’s hungry to get in.”

Gustavsson has played in 11 postseason games for the Wild, posting a 4-6 mark with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. The 27-year-old Gustavsson stayed sharp waiting for his turn, Hynes said, and has been “very supportive” of the decision to go with Wallstedt.

“But the thing I liked about it, too, was that he didn’t just concede it, either,” Hynes said. “He wants to play. He wants to get in the net. He was working for it. He’s making sure that he was prepared to do it.

“It could be a little bit of a negative response, but his was, ‘I understand the decision.’ As it went on, he wanted to get into the net. But his attitude toward the team and toward Wally was top shelf.”

The Wild remain without forward Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin because of lower-body injuries. Hynes said there could be more tweaks to the lineup, but those will be game-time decisions based on health.