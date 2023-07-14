 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHLLos Angeles KingsTobias Bjornfot

Tobias
Bjornfot

kings doughty
Kings unsure if Doughty will be able to return this season
Doughty has missed the past six games after sustaining an upper-injury injury against Boston on March 7.
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Anze Kopitar
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
pierre-luc dubois jets
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
NHL: NHL Awards
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023
nbc_bfa_warriorsgame3_230421.jpg
06:46
Smith takes his medicine after Warriors win Game 3
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators