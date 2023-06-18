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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Final Four most outstanding player Elliot Cadeau announces he is returning to Michigan
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round
2026 Masters updated odds for betting Round 2: McIlroy and Scheffler favored but NEITHER is the pick
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Notre Dame at UConn
Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season

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Highlights: Ingram hangs 38 on the Heat
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Highlights: Betts’ All-American 2025-2026 season
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76ers fall below, Pistons exceed expectations

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Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Final Four most outstanding player Elliot Cadeau announces he is returning to Michigan
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round
2026 Masters updated odds for betting Round 2: McIlroy and Scheffler favored but NEITHER is the pick
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Notre Dame at UConn
Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_miatoronto_260409.jpg
Highlights: Ingram hangs 38 on the Heat
nbc_wcbb_uclabettscomp_260409.jpg
Highlights: Betts’ All-American 2025-2026 season
nbc_nba_numonboardv2_260409.jpg
76ers fall below, Pistons exceed expectations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
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NHLMinnesota WildViking Gustafsson Nyberg

Viking
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Lucas Raymond
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
The standings in the Eastern Conference look a lot different than they did in late March.
Lucas Raymond
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
NHL: St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
Connor McDavid nets hat trick on 5-point night as Oilers surge into first place in Pacific Division
Ron Francis, Kraken president of hockey operations, stepping down at end of the season
Alex Ovechkin says he’s waiting until after the season to decide his hockey future
Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals