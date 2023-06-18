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2026 Masters updated odds for betting Round 2: McIlroy and Scheffler favored but NEITHER is the pick
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Final Four most outstanding player Elliot Cadeau announces he is returning to Michigan
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Masters updated odds for betting Round 2: McIlroy and Scheffler favored but NEITHER is the pick
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Hannah Hidalgo officially announces she will return to Notre Dame for her senior season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Ingram hangs 38 on the Heat
Highlights: Betts’ All-American 2025-2026 season
76ers fall below, Pistons exceed expectations
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
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NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
The standings in the Eastern Conference look a lot different than they did in late March.
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
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Associated Press
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Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Connor McDavid nets hat trick on 5-point night as Oilers surge into first place in Pacific Division
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Ron Francis, Kraken president of hockey operations, stepping down at end of the season
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Alex Ovechkin says he’s waiting until after the season to decide his hockey future
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals
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