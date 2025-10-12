No. 16 Notre Dame pulls away from NC State in second half for fourth consecutive win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — C.J. Carr passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 16 Notre Dame pulled away from N.C. State in the second half for a 36-7 victory on Saturday.

Carr connected on 19 of 31 passes, including TD tosses of 18 yards to K.K. Smith and 12 yards to Will Pauling in the third quarter.

Jeremiyah Love rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame (4-2), which has won four in a row.

Notre Dame led 10-7 at halftime. The Fighting Irish outscored the Wolfpack 26-0 in the second half.

C.J. Bailey connected with Terrell Anderson on a 45-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter for the Wolfpack (4-3).

Notre Dame came up with three interceptions and hit the Wolfpack for four sacks, five tackles for loss and a safety. N.C. State entered the game averaging 447.7 yards of total offense a game, but only managed 233 yards on Saturday.

The Takeaway

Notre Dame’s fourth consecutive victory should help the No. 16 Fighting Irish continue to inch their way up the rankings.

N.C. State has lost three of its last four, including setbacks against Duke and Virginia Tech before Saturday’s game at Notre Dame. A 56-10 victory over Campbell is the only bright spot for the Wolfpack in the past month.

Up Next

N.C. State plays at Pittsburgh on Oct. 25. Notre Dame plays Southern California at home next Saturday.