2023 U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published June 28, 2023 10:28 AM
U.S. Swimming Championships

The 2023 U.S. Swimming Championships will be held at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Getty

The U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet to determine the world championships team, airs on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock this week.

Peacock airs live finals sessions from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET from Indianapolis.

The top two in most individual events qualify for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Expected headliners include all five individual U.S. Olympic gold medalists from Tokyo: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Lydia Jacoby. Plus individual Rio gold medalists Lilly King and Ryan Murphy. Simone Manuel chose not to enter the meet, prioritizing preparing for the 2024 Olympic year.

Ledecky and Kalisz bid to compete at a sixth world championships, which would tie the U.S. record shared by Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Nathan Adrian, Natalie Coughlin and Elizabeth Beisel.

Ledecky enters as the fastest American woman this year in all of her primary events -- 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles.

Last year, she made the team in all four, then dropped the 200m free because of the busy world championships schedule and to focus more on the longer distances. She then swept the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at worlds, along with 4x200m free gold, to break Coughlin’s female record for world championships medals (now up to 22 -- 19 golds and three silvers).

Last month, Dressel returned from an 11-month competition break after withdrawing during last June’s worlds on unspecified medical grounds and then taking at least two and a half months off from swimming. He is ranked outside the top five in the nation this year in his primary events -- 50m and 100m frees and 100m butterfly -- but he’s only raced at one full meet in 2023 and is known for significant time drops come major meets.

Regan Smith has been arguably the most impressive swimmer this year. Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is the fastest U.S. woman in 2023 in five different events.

2023 U.S. Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Tuesday7 p.m.Peacock | Stream Link
Wednesday7 p.m.Peacock | Stream Link
Thursday7 p.m.Peacock | Stream Link
Friday7 p.m.Peacock | Stream Link
Saturday1 p.m.*NBC | Stream Link
7 p.m.Peacock | Stream Link
Sunday12 p.m.*NBC | Stream Link
2 p.m.*CNBC | Stream Link

*Delayed broadcast.