Victor Wembanyama reportedly says he will not play in FIBA World Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Victor Wembanyama reportedly says he will not play in FIBA World Cup

  
Published June 26, 2023 06:48 AM
Victor Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 24: Victor Wembanyama addresses the media on June 24, 2023 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Caitlin Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Getty

Victor Wembanyama said he will not play for France at the FIBA World Cup in August and September, citing physical workload, according to L’Equipe .

“It would be unrealistic in terms of development and unwise in terms of health,” Wembanyama told the newspaper, according to an Associated Press translation . ”I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The French team is as central as ever. I want to win as many titles as possible with them. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice.”

Wembanyama, a 7-foot-5 19-year-old drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs, reportedly said that playing in the World Cup could up his workload to 170 games in a two-year span.

It means that Wembanyama will likely make his major international tournament debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the Tokyo Games, France handed the U.S. its first defeat at the Olympics since 2004. That was in group play. The U.S. then beat France in the final.

France can be even more potent in Paris playing in front of a home crowd and with a potential triple towers lineup of Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert (7-foot-1) and NBA MVP Joel Embiid (7 feet).

Embiid is eligible to play for Cameroon, France or the U.S. but is not expected to play in the World Cup, giving him more time to decide on his nationality.