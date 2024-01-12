Alexis Pinturault has season-ending crash in Wengen super-G

World champion Alexis Pinturault of France suffered a season-ending left ACL tear in a crash in a World Cup super-G in Wengen, Switzerland, on Friday.

Pinturault, 32, crashed on landing the Silberhorn jump approaching the final section of the storied Lauberhorn course.

He sat back on his skis before hitting the snow. His skis detached as he tumbled down the mountain, sliding about 50 meters before coming to a stop.

Race workers put a warming cover on Pinturault as they waited for a helicopter to land by the course and take him to a hospital. The race was delayed for about 25 minutes.

Pinturault and wife Romane welcomed their first child, daughter Olympe, last Saturday in the Swiss capital Bern.

Pinturault is a three-time Olympic medalist and a three-time world champion, most recently taking the combined at last year’s world championships at his home resort of Courchevel.

He has the most Alpine World Cup wins of any active man — 34 — and the most by any French Alpine skier in history.

Another Frenchman, 29-year-old Cyprien Sarrazin, later won Friday’s race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.