Alysa Liu appears in Laufey ‘Madwoman’ music video

Alysa Liu skated to a Laufey song en route to winning Olympic figure skating gold.

Now, in further evidence of her growing fame, she appears in one of the Icelandic artist’s music videos.

The video for “Madwoman” premiered Monday with cameos from Liu, plus “Heated Rivalry” actor Hudson Williams, Megan Skiendiel of the music group KATSEYE and Lola Tung of the show “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

The trailer for the music video — announcing the cameos — garnered more than 700,000 views in the three days leading up to the full release.

Liu skated to the Laufey song “Promise” for her short program to win both the 2026 Olympics and the 2025 World Championships titles.

Before her comeback in 2024, Liu said the song was in her top listens for about two years — nearly the amount of time she was retired from competitive skating.

The song opens with the lyrics “I made a promise, to distance myself.” Liu’s program was about how she wanted to leave the sport in 2022, promised at the time she wouldn’t come back to it, yet rediscovered her love for it.

Laufey reposed Liu’s debut of the short program in her comeback competition in October 2024, then later shouted out and introduced Liu at a concert in 2025.

“Do you understand what this means for my eight-year-old figure skating heart?” Laufey said.

In the last few months, Liu’s Instagram followers jumped from around 150,000 to 8.2 million

After becoming the first American to win Olympic women’s figure skating gold since 2002, she attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion week, received the key to her home city of Oakland and shared a moment with Taylor Swift at a music awards show, among other opportunities.

Most recently, Liu has been in Japan for the start of the Stars on Ice tour, which continues in the U.S. starting Thursday.