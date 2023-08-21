 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen - Qualifying
Winners, losers from Watkins Glen International
New York Mets v St. Louis Cardinals
Pickups of the Day: Going For The Winn
usa-rugby.jpg
U.S. men’s rugby team qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fitzpatrickrd4_230820.jpg
Fitzpatrick: ‘Can’t do anything about a 61'
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandanalysisv2_230820.jpg
Ball striking keys Hovland’s BMW win
nbc_golf_gc_bmwrd4hl_230820.jpg
Spieth, Straka sneak into the Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen - Qualifying
Winners, losers from Watkins Glen International
New York Mets v St. Louis Cardinals
Pickups of the Day: Going For The Winn
usa-rugby.jpg
U.S. men’s rugby team qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fitzpatrickrd4_230820.jpg
Fitzpatrick: ‘Can’t do anything about a 61'
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandanalysisv2_230820.jpg
Ball striking keys Hovland’s BMW win
nbc_golf_gc_bmwrd4hl_230820.jpg
Spieth, Straka sneak into the Tour Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Argentina men’s basketball, last non-U.S. team to win Olympic gold, to miss Paris 2024

  
Published August 21, 2023 07:26 AM
Facundo Campazzo Argentina Basketball

Argentina’s Facundo Campazzo (C) and teammates react after their loss against the Dominican Republic during their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers match at the Islas Malvinas stadium in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires province, on February 26, 2023. - Dominican Republic won 79-75 to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. (Photo by VICENTE ROBLES / AFP) (Photo by VICENTE ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Argentina’s men’s basketball team, the last team other than the U.S. to win Olympic gold, will miss the Olympics for the first time since 2000.

A Bahamas team with Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield beat host Argentina 82-75 in a pre-2024 Olympic qualifying tournament final.

The Bahamas advances to one of four, last-chance, winner-take-all Olympic qualifying tournaments next year, likely in June.

Argentina, ranked fourth in the world, was eliminated from Olympic qualifying.

Its loss came six months after Argentina failed to qualify for the FIBA World Cup, missing that quadrennial championship for the first time since 1982.

Argentina made the quarterfinals of the last five Olympics, highlighted by winning the 2004 Athens Games, the last time the U.S. did not prevail.

That team was led by Manu Ginobili, but Argentina now has zero active NBA players. Carlos Delfino, 40, is the last link to the Golden Generation, playing 29 minutes against the Bahamas.

The Bahamas has never competed in Olympic basketball. Its men’s team is ranked 56th in the world, but surely moving up under Chris DeMarco, a Golden State Warriors assistant.

Gordon, a Suns guard who scored 27 points Sunday, has a Bahamian mom and was reportedly cleared to represent the nation earlier this month. He previously played for the U.S. at the 2010 Worlds.

Ayton, a Phoenix Suns center who had 10 points and 21 rebounds on Sunday, is from the Bahamas.

Hield, an Indiana Pacers guard who scored 15 points, is also from the Bahamas.