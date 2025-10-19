Asher Hong out of World Gymnastics Championships due to injury

U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong withdrew from the World Gymnastics Championships with an ankle injury sustained during warm-ups for Sunday’s qualifying.

Hong, an Olympic team bronze medalist, was due to be the lone American man to compete in the all-around at worlds in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The other Americans competed in select events Sunday with four in contention to advance to next Friday and Saturday’s eight-man apparatus finals: Kameron Nelson (floor exercise, second place through four of eight qualifying subdivisions), Patrick Hoopes (pommel horse, second place), Donnell Whittenburg (still rings, first place; parallel bars, third place) and Brody Malone (high bar, sixth place).

Men’s qualifying finishes Monday, followed by the start of women’s qualifying.

Whittenburg tied Simone Biles’ American record of six world championships appearances.

As is customary in worlds following an Olympics, there is no team event as federations start ramping up toward the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Hong won the U.S. all-around title in August by a record margin under a two-decade-old scoring system — 7.465 points over two days of competition. Scores were impacted by a bonus system that rewards more difficult routines.

Hong, who won his first national title in 2023, is at 21 the youngest man to win two U.S. all-around titles since Paul Hamm in 2003.

The all-around finals at worlds are Wednesday (men) and Thursday (women), live on Peacock.