World Gymnastics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

The 2025 World Gymnastics Championships air next week live on Peacock with additional TV coverage on NBC and CNBC.

Worlds in Indonesia begin Sunday night U.S. time with men’s qualifying. Women’s qualifying starts Monday.

The finals are Wednesday (men’s all-around), Thursday (women’s all-around), Friday and Saturday (individual events), all live on Peacock.

Highlights of the women’s all-around and men’s all-around air Sunday, Oct. 26 on NBC and CNBC, respectively.

As is customary in worlds following an Olympics, there is no team event as federations start ramping up toward the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

U.S. Gymnastics Roster for 2025 World Championships

The U.S. men’s contingent for worlds features two members of the Olympic bronze medal team from Paris: Asher Hong and Brody Malone.

They’re joined by Donnell Whittenburg, who will tie Simone Biles’ American record of six worlds appearances, and worlds rookies Kameron Nelson, Patrick Hoopes and Brandon Dang.

The U.S. women’s roster features Olympic alternates Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson, plus 2024 U.S. all-around silver medalist Skye Blakely and worlds rookie Dulcy Caylor, who won the all-around at a Sept. 30 selection competition.

At least one U.S. woman made the all-around podium at every Olympics and World Championships dating to 2003 -- a span of 22 consecutive global championships.

International stars entered include the last two Olympic men’s all-around gold medalists — Shinnosuke Oka and Daiki Hashimoto of Japan — plus Olympic uneven bars gold medalist Kaylia Nemour of Algeria.

2025 World Gymnastics Championships Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Oct. 22 7:30 a.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock Oct. 23 7:30 a.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock Oct. 24 3 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock Oct. 25 3 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock Oct. 26 12-1:30 p.m.* Women’s All-Around NBC 2-4 p.m.* Men’s All-Around CNBC

*Delayed broadcast