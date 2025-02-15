American Campbell Wright wins breakthrough World Biathlon Championships silver medal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Campbell Wright wins breakthrough World Biathlon Championships silver medal

  
Published February 15, 2025 10:52 AM

Campbell Wright became the fifth American to win an individual medal in World Biathlon Championships history, taking silver in Saturday’s 10km sprint in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Wright, a 22-year-old who was born and raised in New Zealand to parents who were born in the U.S., took runner-up to Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bø.

“I think this is what every kid dreams of, and I still consider myself a bit of a kid, and I was still dreaming of this,” said Wright, who grew up skiing at the Snow Farm in Wanaka and began biathlon in 2016. “I was expecting this maybe in my career in my late 20s, 30s.”

Bø, a 31-year-old who plans to retire after this season, earned his 21st career world championships gold medal to break his tie with retired countryman Ole Einar Bjørndalen for the most in biathlon history.

Bø shot clean and prevailed by 27.7 seconds over Wright, who also shot clean to beat Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet, who had one penalty in prone shooting, for silver by 9.3 seconds.

Wright became the youngest American biathlete to win an individual world championships medal. The previous individual medalists were Josh Thompson (silver, 1987), Tim Burke (silver, 2013), Lowell Bailey (gold, 2017) and Susan Dunklee (silver, 2017 and 2020).

The U.S.’ first podium in World Biathlon Championships history came in the women’s relay in 1984, a bronze.

The U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in biathlon.

By finishing in the top six, Wright is now in position to be the first biathlete to qualify for the 2026 U.S. Olympic team, should no other Americans finish in the top six of the remaining individual events at worlds.

Wright placed 32nd and 75th in two 2022 Olympic events while competing for New Zealand as the only teenage male biathlete at those Games.

Wright, a dual citizen, then moved to Lake Placid, New York, and switched representation to the U.S. in 2023. He cited increased access to financial resources and equipment.

Wright has progressed while representing the U.S., placing 11th, 12th, 18th and 20th in four individual events at the 2024 World Championships. This past Dec. 6, he placed fourth in the second World Cup race of the season.

IBU World Cup Biathlon Ruhpolding - Relay Women
Johannes Thingnes Boe, world’s top biathlete, to retire one year before Olympics
Johannes Thingnes Boe announced his final races will be in March.