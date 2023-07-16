 Skip navigation
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages

  
Published July 16, 2023 01:51 PM
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates victory following the Men’s Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz denied Novak Djokovic’s bid for more tennis history, winning what may have been a torch-passing Wimbledon final in five sets.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard, rallied past Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to deny the 36-year-old Serb a record-tying eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Alcaraz handed Djokovic his first loss at Wimbledon in six years and his first loss on Centre Court in a decade (when Alcaraz was 10).

The only younger men to win Wimbledon since the professional era began in 1968 were Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker. Alcaraz is now the youngest man in this era to own Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles, winning the former last year.

Djokovic was bidding to tie Roger Federer’s record for Wimbledon men’s titles and tie Margaret Court’s record for total Grand Slam singles titles and to become the oldest man to win Wimbledon in the Open Era.

Before Alcaraz’s triumph, the last 19 Wimbledon men’s titles were shared among Djokovic, Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Alcaraz, the top seed, was slow out of the gate, losing a third consecutive 6-1 set to Djokovic dating to their French Open semifinal, where he attributed full-body cramps to the pressure of facing Djokovic at a Slam for the first time.

In the second set, Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s streak of 15 consecutive tiebreakers won in Grand Slam play.

Alcaraz then won the third 6-1, including breaking Djokovic in a 27-minute game.

Djokovic took a seven-minute off-court break, then evened the match in the fourth.

In the fifth, Alcaraz broke Djokovic at 1-all on a point where Djokovic fell, Alcaraz later hit a backhand winner and Djokovic then destroyed his racket on a net post, appearing to leave marks on the post.

Alcaraz held serve four more times to close out the match and a win for the ages.