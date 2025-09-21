 Skip navigation
Cole Hocker wins 5000m at World Championships to avoid U.S. distance shutout

  
Published September 21, 2025 07:02 AM

Cole Hocker won the 5000m at the World Track and Field Championships with a kick to follow up his 1500m gold from the Paris Olympics.

Hocker clocked 12:58.30, going from 12th place with a lap left to prevail in his second event of the meet. He was disqualified from the 1500m last week after jostling in his semifinal.

Hocker overtook Belgian Isaac Kimeli by 48 hundredths in the last 100 meters. France’s Jimmy Gressier, the 10,000m champion, earned bronze.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Hocker became the second American to win a world title in the 5000m after Bernard Lagat in 2007 and the second American to win distance golds at both the Olympics and outdoor worlds in their career after Athing Mu.

Hocker also became the first American to win a medal of any color in a distance race at these worlds, doing so in the last distance event of the meet. The U.S. last went medal-less in distance events at a global outdoor championship (Olympics or worlds) at the 2005 Worlds.

Also Sunday, Lilian Odira overtook Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain in the final straight to win the 800m and give Kenya a sweep of the six women’s distance-running golds at these worlds.

Odira, 26, was eliminated in the 2024 Olympic semifinals after sitting out competition from 2020-23 to have two sons.

World Championships highlights air Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The fall marathon season continues Oct. 12 with the Chicago Marathon, airing live on NBC Chicago and nbcchicago.com.

The field features the second- and fourth-fastest American marathoners in history — Conner Mantz and Galen Rupp.

Anna Hall
Anna Hall wins heptathlon world title, creates club with Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Anna Hall rebounded from past injuries to become the second American to win a world heptathlon title.