 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard score 20 apiece, Dream beat Fever 80-68 in Game 1 of WNBA playoffs
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time for World Championship three-peat
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Game 1
Napheesa Collier’s 20 points lead Minnesota Lynx to dominant 101-72 win over Golden State Valkyries

Top Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard score 20 apiece, Dream beat Fever 80-68 in Game 1 of WNBA playoffs
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time for World Championship three-peat
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Game 1
Napheesa Collier’s 20 points lead Minnesota Lynx to dominant 101-72 win over Golden State Valkyries

Top Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cole Hocker disqualified from World Championships 1500m for jostling in semifinal

  
Published September 15, 2025 10:40 AM

Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker was disqualified after his World Championships 1500m semifinal for jostling in the final 100 meters of Monday’s race.

A USA Track and Field appeal of the DQ was denied by a jury, meaning Hocker will not be in Wednesday’s final.

“We are disappointed by the decision to disqualify Olympic champion Cole Hocker from the 1500 meter final,” USA Track and Field said in a statement. “We believed we had grounds for an appeal and unfortunately, that appeal was denied.”

About an hour after his semifinal, Hocker was listed as disqualified on the world broadcast feed.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

The ruling was shown over a clip of Hocker squeezing between German Robert Farken and Dutchman Stefan Nillessen — making contact with Farken’s arm, and possibly Nillessen’s — to secure a top-six finish needed to reach Wednesday’s final.

Hocker originally finished second in the semifinal, with Nillessen in ninth and Farken in 10th. When Hocker was disqualified, Farken was advanced to the final.

“Obviously, I’m not trying to affect anyone else’s race,” Hocker said in analyzing the race, before the DQ ruling came down. “I was just trying to get to the line in that top-six position, obviously, like everyone else was. I would have liked to have it a little bit cleaner, but it was what it was.”

Wednesday’s 1500m final includes U.S. champion Jonah Koech, plus defending world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain and Dutchman Niels Laros, the 2025 Diamond League champion.

Hocker is still entered at Worlds in the 5000m, an event he won at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The first round is Friday.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 11 - Athletics
Cole Hocker wants to follow Olympic gold with two more career firsts in 2025
Cole Hocker wants to become the second American man to win a world 1500m title, but that’s not his only 2025 goal.