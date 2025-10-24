 Skip navigation
Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates lead Cup of China after first day

  
Published October 24, 2025 06:17 AM

World champion Alysa Liu overcame early season boot problems and program changes to take the lead in her Grand Prix figure skating series opener.

Liu scored 74.61 points at Cup of China with a triple flip and double Axel, plus the first clean triple Lutz-triple loop combination of her career, according to Skatingscores.com.

Liu did so skating to her “Promise” short program from last season. She reverted to both her short program and free skate from 2024-25, at least for this competition.

Liu leads by a scant six tenths over Japan’s Rinka Watanabe going into Saturday’s free skate (4:30 a.m. ET, Peacock).

FIGURE SKATING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Both Watanabe and two-time U.S. champion Amber Glenn, who is a further 97 hundredths behind in third, landed a triple Axel on Friday.

Glenn later erred on her triple flip-triple toe loop combination, putting a hand down and spinning out.

Liu, the youngest-ever U.S. champion at age 13 in 2019, retired in 2022 after placing sixth at the 2022 Olympics and third at the 2022 Worlds, tired of a sport that felt like a job.

She came back last year — after a Himalayas trek — and became the first U.S. women’s singles skater to win a world title since 2006. It was a surprise crown given she entered the event seeded eighth by best score on the season.

An American woman last earned an Olympic singles medal in 2006 as well.

Liu has never made a senior Grand Prix Series podium. The Grand Prix is figure skating’s top-level circuit and will be an early gauge of top medal prospects for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

The top six per discipline over the six-event Grand Prix regular season qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final, which will be the closest competition to an Olympic preview this fall.

Skaters’ two Grand Prix results over the regular season are combined to determine the standings for Final qualification. Two podiums are usually enough to qualify for the Final.

Madison Chock, Evan Bates lead Cup of China dance

Earlier Friday, three-time world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the 1990s rhythm dance with an 84.44-point Lenny Kravitz medley, the world’s top score on the young season.

Chock and Bates won five of their six Grand Prix starts over the last two seasons and finished first or second in their last 14 Grand Prix starts dating to 2019.

A key score to keep in mind for after Saturday’s free dance is 211.02. That’s the world’s top total score this season, posted by France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron (with a fall) at last week’s Grand Prix opener.

Fellow Americans Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik were second Friday with a personal-best 80.43 points, an early boost to their hopes of making the three-couple Olympic ice dance team after January’s nationals.

Zingas and Kolesnik were fourth at the U.S. Championships in 2023 and 2025 and have a previous best Grand Prix finish of fifth. They became Olympic eligible when Kolesnik, who was born and raised in Ukraine, received American citizenship in August.

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, the 2025 U.S. bronze medalists, sit seventh at Cup of China after he fell in their twizzle sequence.

Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix
Cup of China airs live on Peacock with additional broadcast coverage on NBC Sports.