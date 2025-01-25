Davide Ghiotto gets world record, Casey Dawson gets American record in speed skating’s 10,000m

Italian Davide Ghiotto broke the world record in speed skating’s 10,000m after Casey Dawson shattered the American record in the event.

Ghiotto, 31, clocked 12 minutes, 25.69 seconds at a World Cup in Calgary.

He lowered the previous world record of 12:30.74 set by retired Swede Nils van der Poel in winning the 2022 Olympic title.

Ghiotto actually skated faster than 12:30.74 on Oct. 26 — 12:26.30 in Inzell, Germany — but that didn’t count as a world record because of the absence of International Skating Union judges and drug testers at the lower-level competition.

Now Ghiotto is officially the first man to average sub-30-second laps for the entire 25-lap 10,000m.

Ghiotto is the 2022 Olympic bronze medalist and two-time reigning world champion in the 10,000m, the longest event in Olympic speed skating.

He started out in roller skating, switched to the ice when he was 19 and has been known to talk to his skates before races.

He is one of the biggest home nation stars going into the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Ghiotto is from Vicenza, which is 115 miles east of Milan.

Both of Italy’s all-time Olympic gold medals in speed skating came at a home Games: Enrico Fabris in the 1500m and the men’s team pursuit at the 2006 Torino Games.

In an earlier pair Saturday, 24-year-old Casey Dawson shattered the American record by finishing in 12:45.43. Chad Hedrick had the previous record of 12:55.11 from 2005.

Dawson earned 2022 Olympic bronze in the team pursuit, plus finished 28th in the 1500m in his Olympic debut.

The Calgary World Cup concludes Sunday, live on Peacock. After Calgary, the World Cup moves next week to the Pettit Center in Milwaukee.