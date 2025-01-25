Davide Ghiotto gets world record, Casey Dawson gets American record in speed skating’s 10,000m

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_postraceintvs_250126.jpg
Tandy, Vanthoor, Nasr reflect after Rolex 24 wins
nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_postraceintvs_250126.jpg
Tandy, Vanthoor, Nasr reflect after Rolex 24 wins
nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davide Ghiotto gets world record, Casey Dawson gets American record in speed skating’s 10,000m

  
Published January 25, 2025 04:39 PM

Italian Davide Ghiotto broke the world record in speed skating’s 10,000m after Casey Dawson shattered the American record in the event.

Ghiotto, 31, clocked 12 minutes, 25.69 seconds at a World Cup in Calgary.

He lowered the previous world record of 12:30.74 set by retired Swede Nils van der Poel in winning the 2022 Olympic title.

Ghiotto actually skated faster than 12:30.74 on Oct. 26 — 12:26.30 in Inzell, Germany — but that didn’t count as a world record because of the absence of International Skating Union judges and drug testers at the lower-level competition.

Now Ghiotto is officially the first man to average sub-30-second laps for the entire 25-lap 10,000m.

Ghiotto is the 2022 Olympic bronze medalist and two-time reigning world champion in the 10,000m, the longest event in Olympic speed skating.

He started out in roller skating, switched to the ice when he was 19 and has been known to talk to his skates before races.

He is one of the biggest home nation stars going into the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Ghiotto is from Vicenza, which is 115 miles east of Milan.

Both of Italy’s all-time Olympic gold medals in speed skating came at a home Games: Enrico Fabris in the 1500m and the men’s team pursuit at the 2006 Torino Games.

In an earlier pair Saturday, 24-year-old Casey Dawson shattered the American record by finishing in 12:45.43. Chad Hedrick had the previous record of 12:55.11 from 2005.

Dawson earned 2022 Olympic bronze in the team pursuit, plus finished 28th in the 1500m in his Olympic debut.

The Calgary World Cup concludes Sunday, live on Peacock. After Calgary, the World Cup moves next week to the Pettit Center in Milwaukee.

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz’s speed skating legend grows with more records, awards from Eric Heiden
Jordan Stolz could go for three gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Eric Heiden is the only American to win that many at one Winter Games.