Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Demi Vollering won the Tour de France Femmes, one year after taking second to countrywoman Annemiek van Vleuten in the first edition of the cycling stage race.

Vollering, 26, prevailed by 3 minutes, 3 seconds over Lotte Kopecky of Belgium after eight stages, which culminated with a 14-mile time trial Sunday in Pau. Katarzyna Niewiadoma took third in the same total time as Kopecky.

Van Vleuten, 40, was fourth in her final Tour before retiring and, it appears, ceding the Dutch mantle to Vollering.

Kopecky led the Tour after each of the first six stages before Vollering seized control on the lone mountain stage on Saturday, a summit finish at the Col du Tourmalet.

In addition to last year’s runner-up, Vollering was also second at May’s Vuelta a Espana and third at the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Her biggest wins before this were in one-day races including Liège–Bastogne–Liège, the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne.