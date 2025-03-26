 Skip navigation
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

  
Published March 26, 2025 04:49 PM

Top 10 and American results from the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships in Boston ...

Women’s Short Program
1. Alysa Liu (USA) -- 74.58
2. Mone Chiba (JPN) -- 73.44
3. Isabeau Levito (USA) — 73.33
4. Wakaba Higuchi (JPN) -- 72.10
5. Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) — 71.03
6. Madeline Schizas (CAN) -- 69.18
7. Lee Hae-In (KOR) -- 67.79
8. Nina Pinzarrone (BEL) -- 67.74
9. Amber Glenn (USA) — 67.65
10. Kimmy Repond (SUI) -- 67.42

