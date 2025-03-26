Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement

BOSTON — Alysa Liu leads the World Figure Skating Championships after the short program, bidding after a two-year retirement to become the first American women’s singles skater to win a world title in 19 years.

Liu, 19, tallied a personal best 74.58 points Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, taking a 1.14-point lead over Japan’s Mone Chiba going into Friday’s free skate.

Another American, 2024 World silver medalist Isabeau Levito, is third in her continued return after missing three months with a right foot injury.

The last U.S. woman to win a world title was Kimmie Meissner in 2006. The last time the U.S. won two women’s medals at worlds was also in 2006, when Sasha Cohen took bronze.

Two hours before the last skaters went, Liu did a cartwheel before stepping onto the ice for her warm-up. Then she turned in the best short program of her international career. Liu came into worlds seeded eighth in the field by best total score this season.

As she came off the ice, coaches Phillip DiGuglielmo and Massimo Scali each greeted her with “welcome back.”

Liu said the performance was more meaningful because the World Championships were her last competition before she retired in 2022 (winning bronze).

“It’s so much more fun this time,” said Liu, the youngest U.S. champion at age 13 in 2019 who was tired of skating when she quit two months after placing sixth at the Beijing Olympics. “I really don’t think I wanted to do any competitions before, but now I really do want to just because (the) arena, crowd.”

Levito had her best short program of the season for third place. She was off the ice for most of November, December and January due to a stress reaction in her right foot.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, the three-time reigning world champion, lost points by having a double-triple jump combination rather than a triple-triple. She’ll have to come back from fifth place to become the first woman to win four in a row since American Carol Heiss took five from 1956-60.

Amber Glenn, the U.S. champion and world’s top skater this season, is ninth after falling on her trademark triple Axel for the first time this season. Glenn is the only woman in the world championships field to land the jump cleanly in competition this season.

Worlds continue later Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. ET with a tribute and remembrance for the lives lost in the Jan. 29 mid-air collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army helicopter.

Competition resumes with the pairs’ short program at 6:45 p.m.

All coverage airs live on Peacock.