U.S. Olympic men’s golf qualifying comes into focus after Players Championship

  
Published March 17, 2024 06:07 PM

Led by Scottie Scheffler, the top four finishers at The Players Championship may end up forming the U.S. men’s golf team at the Paris Olympics.

The top four Americans in the top 15 of the Official World Golf Ranking after this June’s U.S. Open qualify for the Paris Games. The OWGR is a two-year rolling ranking, so Olympic qualifying began after the 2022 U.S. Open.

Scheffler, No. 1 in the current world rankings, also entered The Players leading U.S. Olympic qualifying, according to golf rankings guru @VC606.

A repeat win at TPC Sawgrass consolidates Scheffler’s bid for a first Olympics.

Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman, who shared second place at The Players, one shot behind Scheffler, also boosted their Olympic chances.

Clark, who won last June’s U.S. Open, began the tournament ranked second among Americans.

Schauffele, the Tokyo gold medalist, began 2024 outside of Olympic qualifying position, according to @VC606.

He moved into Olympic qualifying position in January and entered The Players third in @VC606’s American rankings.

Harman, the Open champion last July, began 2024 in third place among Americans, then was passed by Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, according to @VC606.

A strong finish at The Players bolsters his hope to move back into Olympic qualifying position.

Competition for Olympic spots could come down to the final event in the two-year qualifying window — June’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Major championships carry the most ranking points.

