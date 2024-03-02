Grant Holloway extends 9-year win streak with world indoor hurdles title

Grant Holloway extended a nine-year win streak in indoor hurdles races with a repeat world indoor title, but the American’s focus this year is on the major competition he has yet to win.

Holloway won the 60m hurdles in 7.29 seconds at the world indoor track and field championships in Glasgow, Scotland. He just missed his world record of 7.27 and prevailed by 14 hundredths over Lorenzo Simonelli of Italy.

Holloway’s last indoor hurdles defeat was as a Virginia high school sophomore on March 16, 2014. His 60-plus-race indoor streak began the following season and included his entire University of Florida career, plus breaking the world record twice as a pro.

This summer, Holloway bids to add the only missing major outdoor title from his resume — Olympic 110m hurdles gold. He took silver at the Tokyo Games behind Jamaican Hansle Parchment.

Parchment and fellow Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, the world’s fastest 110m hurdlers in 2023, were not in the world indoors field.

Holloway three-peated as world outdoor champion last August by 11 hundredths over Parchment, while Broadbell crashed out of the first round.

Before worrying about the Jamaicans, Holloway must finish in the top three at June’s Olympic Trials. That field is expected to include the 2022 World silver medalist Trey Cunningham, 2023 World bronze medalist Daniel Roberts and two-time Olympian Devon Allen.

Earlier Saturday, Elle St. Pierre became the first American woman to win a world indoor 3000m title, overtaking world 10,000m champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia in the last 25 meters.

St. Pierre, returning from childbirth last March, ran an American record 8:20.87 and prevailed by 26 hundredths.

“I feel like a new person and a new athlete with my baby son,” she told Lewis Johnson for NBC Sports. “Today was the day that he was due a year ago, so I knew that was good luck.”

The 3000m is not on the Olympic program. St. Pierre was the top American in the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics, placing 10th.

Dutchwoman Femke Bol lowered her indoor 400m world record from 49.24 seconds to 49.17. American Alexis Holmes earned bronze, her first individual global medal.

Bol is the reigning world champion in the 400m hurdles and expected to focus on that event at the Olympics, where she could face American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Tokyo gold medalist and world record holder.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who didn’t race this indoor season, focused on the flat 400m last year and may do that again in 2024.

Brit Josh Kerr took the men’s 3000m by 61 hundredths over American Yared Nuguse, who earned his first global medal. Kerr also won the world outdoor 1500m title last August.

American Katie Moon took bronze in the pole vault. Moon, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time world outdoor champion, was seeking her first world indoor title.

World indoors conclude Sunday, live on CNBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, featuring the men’s and women’s 800m and 1500m.