Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Cooper Webb closeup face.JPG
Cooper Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
McDavid_USA.jpg
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final: Game Odds, Best Bets, and Fun Facts

Top Clips

nbc_golf_travelerssoundbites_240624.jpg
Best soundbites from 2024 Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_jasondemersinterview_240624.jpg
Demers: McDavid could be the greatest of all time
nbc_dps_gregcosellinterview_240624.jpg
Analyzing Lawrence’s development amid extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials TV, live stream schedule

  
Published June 24, 2024 03:31 PM

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday in Minneapolis.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The U.S. Olympic teams of five men and five women will be announced after trials.

2024 Olympic Gymnastics Trials Broadcast Schedule

DayCoveragePlatform(s)Time (ET)
ThursdayMen Day 1USA Network, Peacock6-9 p.m.
FridayWomen Day 1Peacock7:30-8 p.m.
Women Day 1NBC, Peacock8-10 p.m.
SaturdayMen Day 2NBC, Peacock3-6 p.m.
SundayWomen Day 2NBC, Peacock8:30-11 p.m.

Who is competing at Olympic Gymnastics Trials?

The full entry list is here.

The men’s field is headlined by three-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone, 2023 World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard and 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong.

The Olympic Trials men’s all-around winner automatically makes the five-man Olympic team if he is also among the top three on three of the six apparatus. A committee picks the rest of the roster, leaning heavily on results from trials and the Xfinity U.S. Championships four weeks ago.

The women’s competition includes Simone Biles, who is coming off her record-extending ninth U.S. all-around title. The field also boasts Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones, Tokyo Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey and Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles.

The Olympic Trials women’s all-around winner automatically makes the five-woman Olympic team. A three-person selection committee picks the other four team members after trials, taking into account results dating back to last fall’s world championships.

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Suni Lee on Simone Biles’ help at nationals: ‘I don’t think I could have done it without her’
Simone Biles helped Suni Lee through a difficult time at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.