2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials TV, live stream schedule

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the 2024 Paris Games air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from Thursday through Sunday in Minneapolis.

Coverage also streams on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

The U.S. Olympic teams of five men and five women will be announced after trials.

2024 Olympic Gymnastics Trials Broadcast Schedule

Day Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Thursday Men Day 1 USA Network, Peacock 6-9 p.m. Friday Women Day 1 Peacock 7:30-8 p.m. Women Day 1 NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Saturday Men Day 2 NBC, Peacock 3-6 p.m. Sunday Women Day 2 NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

Who is competing at Olympic Gymnastics Trials?

The full entry list is here.

The men’s field is headlined by three-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone, 2023 World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard and 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong.

The Olympic Trials men’s all-around winner automatically makes the five-man Olympic team if he is also among the top three on three of the six apparatus. A committee picks the rest of the roster, leaning heavily on results from trials and the Xfinity U.S. Championships four weeks ago.

The women’s competition includes Simone Biles, who is coming off her record-extending ninth U.S. all-around title. The field also boasts Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones, Tokyo Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey and Tokyo Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles.

The Olympic Trials women’s all-around winner automatically makes the five-woman Olympic team. A three-person selection committee picks the other four team members after trials, taking into account results dating back to last fall’s world championships.