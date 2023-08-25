2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
All-around and event results from the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California ...
Men (Day 1 of 2)
All-Around
1. Asher Hong -- 85.615
2. Yul Moldauer -- 85.548
3. Fred Richard -- 85.469
4. Khoi Young -- 84.781
5. Paul Juda -- 84.352
6. Colt Walker -- 83.811
7. Donnell Whittenburg -- 83.622
8. Riley Loos -- 83.369
9. Shane Wiskus -- 83.150
10. Dallas Hale -- 82.890
Floor Exercise
1. Khoi Young -- 14.650
2. Shane Wiskus -- 14.600
3. Paul Juda -- 14.550
4. Dallas Hale -- 14.461
5. Taylor Burkhart -- 14.399
High Bar
1. Fred Richard -- 15.105
2. Crew Bold -- 14.005
3. Brandon Briones -- 13.922
4. Taylor Burkhart -- 13.905
5. Brandon Nguyen -- 13.822
Parallel Bars
1. Curran Phillips -- 16.147
2. Yul Moldauer -- 15.805
3. Colt Walker -- 15.111
4. Blake Sun -- 15.094
5. Dallas Hale -- 14.800
Pommel Horse
1. Stephen Nedoroscik -- 15.457
2. Patrick Hoopes -- 14.522
3. Paul Juda -- 14.352
4. Yul Moldauer -- 14.229
5. Zachary Nunez -- 13.907
Still Rings
1. Donnell Whittenburg -- 15.261
2. Asher Hong -- 14.999
3. Alex Diab -- 14.583
4. Yul Moldauer -- 14.414
5. Brandon Briones -- 14.250
Vault
1. Asher Hong -- 15.455
2. Khoi Young -- 15.402
3. Dallas Hale -- 14.700
4. Curran Phillips -- 14.650
5. Paul Judo 14.600