MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Budapest 23
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule
oly_gria_uschamps_day1asherhong__230824_1920x1080.jpg
Asher Hong takes narrow lead at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Top Clips

oly_gria_uschamps_day1asherhong__230824_1920x1080.jpg
Hong holds lead at gymnastics nationals
nbc_edge_bte_usopenmensbracketreax_230824.jpg
Alcaraz gets tough draw at U.S. Open
nbc_edge_bte_usopenwqtrfinalfutures_230824.jpg
Rolling moneylines a good call for U.S. Open women

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

  
Published August 25, 2023 07:51 AM

All-around and event results from the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California ...

Men (Day 1 of 2)
All-Around
1. Asher Hong -- 85.615
2. Yul Moldauer -- 85.548
3. Fred Richard -- 85.469
4. Khoi Young -- 84.781
5. Paul Juda -- 84.352
6. Colt Walker -- 83.811
7. Donnell Whittenburg -- 83.622
8. Riley Loos -- 83.369
9. Shane Wiskus -- 83.150
10. Dallas Hale -- 82.890

Floor Exercise
1. Khoi Young -- 14.650
2. Shane Wiskus -- 14.600
3. Paul Juda -- 14.550
4. Dallas Hale -- 14.461
5. Taylor Burkhart -- 14.399

High Bar
1. Fred Richard -- 15.105
2. Crew Bold -- 14.005
3. Brandon Briones -- 13.922
4. Taylor Burkhart -- 13.905
5. Brandon Nguyen -- 13.822

Parallel Bars
1. Curran Phillips -- 16.147
2. Yul Moldauer -- 15.805
3. Colt Walker -- 15.111
4. Blake Sun -- 15.094
5. Dallas Hale -- 14.800

Pommel Horse
1. Stephen Nedoroscik -- 15.457
2. Patrick Hoopes -- 14.522
3. Paul Juda -- 14.352
4. Yul Moldauer -- 14.229
5. Zachary Nunez -- 13.907

Still Rings
1. Donnell Whittenburg -- 15.261
2. Asher Hong -- 14.999
3. Alex Diab -- 14.583
4. Yul Moldauer -- 14.414
5. Brandon Briones -- 14.250

Vault
1. Asher Hong -- 15.455
2. Khoi Young -- 15.402
3. Dallas Hale -- 14.700
4. Curran Phillips -- 14.650
5. Paul Judo 14.600