U.S. women’s gymnasts all advance to World Championships finals

All four U.S. women — Dulcy Caylor, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Joscelyn Roberson — advanced to finals at the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the all-around, Caylor qualified fifth and Wong qualified ninth into Thursday’s 24-woman final (7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock).

Caylor rebounded from a fall on her first routine in her first worlds on uneven bars. She also made Saturday’s balance beam and floor exercise finals.

Wong, a two-time Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist, missed a shot at Friday’s vault final with a fall on the first of her two vaults in qualifying.

Blakely, part of world championship-winning teams in 2022 and 2023, qualified for Friday’s uneven bars final.

Roberson, a 2024 Olympic alternate, reached the vault final despite back and ankle injuries.

The top all-around qualifier was Angelina Melnikova, a neutral athlete from Russia who scored 54.566 points in her first global championship since winning the 2021 World all-around title.

Melnikova was followed by Aiko Sugihara of Japan (54.099) and Olympic uneven bars gold medalist Kaylia Nemour of Algeria (53.865). Caylor scored 52.765.

Scores are reset for finals.

At least one U.S. woman made the all-around podium at every Olympics and World Championships dating to 2003 -- a span of 22 consecutive global championships.

That streak is in jeopardy given the absences of Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee, who are on indefinite breaks from competition, and U.S. all-around champion Hezly Rivera, who is out due to an ankle injury.

Worlds continue Wednesday with the men’s all-around final (7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock).