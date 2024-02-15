Track legend Henry Rono dies at 72

Kenyan Henry Rono, who broke world records in four events in an 81-day span in 1978, has died at age 72, according to Kenya’s track and field federation and World Athletics.

Rono had been hospitalized in Nairobi for 10 days, according to Athletics Kenya.

In 1978, Rono broke world records in the 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m and 3000m steeplechase from April to June.

Rono never ran in the Olympics as Kenya boycotted the Games in 1976 and 1980. He was no longer competing by 1984.

Rono attended Washington State University and won NCAA titles indoors, outdoors and in cross country from 1976-79. He was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 1987.