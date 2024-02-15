 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Surprise tops Justin Haley’s list of expectations for Rick Ware Racing
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings
Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin
SWIM-WORLD-2024
Carson Foster piles up swim worlds medals with eye on first Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponvegasnbaexpansion_240215.jpg
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
oly_worlds_sww50bk_240215.jpg
Curzan continues medal haul in 50m backstroke
oly_worlds_swm200im_240215.jpg
Foster claims silver in men’s 200m IM at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Surprise tops Justin Haley’s list of expectations for Rick Ware Racing
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings
Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin
SWIM-WORLD-2024
Carson Foster piles up swim worlds medals with eye on first Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponvegasnbaexpansion_240215.jpg
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
oly_worlds_sww50bk_240215.jpg
Curzan continues medal haul in 50m backstroke
oly_worlds_swm200im_240215.jpg
Foster claims silver in men’s 200m IM at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Track legend Henry Rono dies at 72

  
Published February 15, 2024 02:12 PM
Henry Rono

Athletic world record in the 10 000 Meter run by Henry Rono (Kenya) at the Cricketer’s sport fields in Vienna. 11 June 1978. (Photo by Votava/brandstaetter images via Getty Images)

brandstaetter images via Getty Images

Kenyan Henry Rono, who broke world records in four events in an 81-day span in 1978, has died at age 72, according to Kenya’s track and field federation and World Athletics.

Rono had been hospitalized in Nairobi for 10 days, according to Athletics Kenya.

In 1978, Rono broke world records in the 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m and 3000m steeplechase from April to June.

Rono never ran in the Olympics as Kenya boycotted the Games in 1976 and 1980. He was no longer competing by 1984.

Rono attended Washington State University and won NCAA titles indoors, outdoors and in cross country from 1976-79. He was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 1987.