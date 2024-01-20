Iga Swiatek stunned by Linda Noskova at Australian Open

Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland was ousted from the Australian Open by 50th-ranked Czech 19-year-old Linda Noskova in the third round.

Noskova, the 2021 French Open junior champion, rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in Melbourne to reach the round of 16.

She snapped Swiatek’s 18-match win streak dating to Oct. 1.

Swiatek, the world’s dominant player since first ascending to No. 1 in March 2022, has won three French Opens and a U.S. Open. Her best Australian Open result was making the semifinals in 2022.

Swiatek was the last top-10 player left in the top half of the women’s draw.

Victoria Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion from Belarus, is the most accomplished player left in the top half.

