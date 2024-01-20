 Skip navigation
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
What NFL playoff games are on today: Divisional Round Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Brandon Miller shines vs. Spurs
NHOF Class of 2024 Blue Jacket Ceremony
Legacy of 2024 Hall of Fame class continues with future NASCAR generations

Top Clips

nbc_hoc_ndpenn_240119.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame defeats Penn State 4-1
nbc_cyc_tourdownunderstage5hl_240119.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Men’s Tour Down Under, Stage 5
nbc_gc_mitsubishielectricrnd2_240119.jpg
Highlight: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Iga Swiatek stunned by Linda Noskova at Australian Open

  
Published January 20, 2024 05:36 AM

Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland was ousted from the Australian Open by 50th-ranked Czech 19-year-old Linda Noskova in the third round.

Noskova, the 2021 French Open junior champion, rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win in Melbourne to reach the round of 16.

She snapped Swiatek’s 18-match win streak dating to Oct. 1.

Swiatek, the world’s dominant player since first ascending to No. 1 in March 2022, has won three French Opens and a U.S. Open. Her best Australian Open result was making the semifinals in 2022.

Swiatek was the last top-10 player left in the top half of the women’s draw.

Victoria Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion from Belarus, is the most accomplished player left in the top half.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men