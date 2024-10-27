Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final

World champion Ilia Malinin became the first man to sweep Skate America and Skate Canada in the same season in 25 years, completing his double in Halifax, Nova Scotia, this weekend.

Malinin, a 19-year-old from Virginia, landed five quadruple jumps between Saturday’s short program and Sunday’s free skate. He totaled 301.82 points, distancing runner-up Shun Sato of Japan by 40.22.

Malinin followed his third consecutive Skate America title last week by winning his Skate Canada debut.

Skate America and Skate Canada are usually the first two events of the six-event Grand Prix Series, figure skating’s top international circuit.

The world’s top skaters each compete at two events on the Grand Prix Series, with the top six per discipline over the series qualifying for December’s Grand Prix Final.

Malinin clinched his spot in the Final by winning his two Grand Prix starts. He won the Final last season.

The last men’s singles skater to win Skate America and Skate Canada in the same season was Russian Alexei Yagudin in the first two weeks of the 1999 Grand Prix. Most top skaters spread out their two Grand Prix starts and don’t compete in back-to-back weeks.

Later Sunday, Skate Canada concludes with the free dance (live on Peacock at 12:35 p.m. ET). World silver medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier led after Saturday’s rhythm dance.

2024 Skate Canada Results

Men

1. Ilia Malinin (USA) — 301.82

2. Shun Sato (JPN) -- 261.16

3. Cha Jun-Hwan (KOR) -- 260.31

4. Sota Yamamoto (JPN) -- 257.00

5. Vladimir Litvintsev (AZE) -- 222.90

6. Gabriele Frangipani (ITA) -- 222.57

7. Aleksa Rakic (CAN) -- 222.49

8. Jason Brown (USA) -- 218.75

9. Stephen Gogolev (CAN) -- 216.84

10. Mark Gorodnitsky (ISR) -- 213.41

11. Luc Economides (FRA) -- 211.48

WD. Roman Sadovsky (CAN)