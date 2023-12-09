Jaelin Kauf wins World Cup, caps successful weekend for U.S. moguls

Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf earned her first World Cup win in three years to cap a three-podium weekend for U.S. moguls skiers in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

Kauf, 27, won Saturday’s dual moguls final over Japan’s Rino Yanagimoto after beating Olympic gold medalist Jakara Anthony of Australia in the semifinals.

It’s Kauf’s eighth career World Cup win between moguls and dual moguls and her first since March 2020. Dual moguls makes its Olympic debut in 2026.

This past February, she earned the first U.S. moguls medal at a world championships in eight years, taking silver behind 2018 Olympic gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France in both moguls and dual moguls. Laffont is sitting out this season.

Also this weekend, Nick Page placed second and Olivia Giaccio took third in moguls events on Friday. Page was the last U.S. man to win a moguls World Cup, doing so in Idre Fjäll last December.

It’s the third time in four years that the U.S. earned three or more podiums at the World Cup stop in Idre Fjäll.

The World Cup continues next week in Alpe d’Huez, France.