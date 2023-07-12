Jasper Philipsen wins his fourth stage of Tour de France

Belgian Jasper Philipsen earned his fourth stage win of the Tour de France, taking the 11th stage in a dominant sprint.

Philipsen, 25, added to his wins from stages three, four and seven. He has won four of the five sprints at this year’s Tour.

The last man to win five stages at a Tour was German Marcel Kittel in 2017.

The next flat stage is the 19th stage on July 21, followed two days later by the last flat stage, the final sprint on the Champs-Élysées

Philipsen prevailed Wednesday over Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen and German Phil Bauhaus.

The top five in the overall standings, led by defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, finished in the same time.

The Tour continues Thursday with a hilly stage 12, including three late climbs -- none higher than second category -- before a flat run to the finish.