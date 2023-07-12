 Skip navigation
Jasper Philipsen wins his fourth stage of Tour de France

  
Published July 12, 2023 11:36 AM
Jasper Philipsen

MOULINS, FRANCE - JULY 12: Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck - Green Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the stage eleven of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 179.8km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins / #UCIWT / on July 12, 2023 in Moulins, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Belgian Jasper Philipsen earned his fourth stage win of the Tour de France, taking the 11th stage in a dominant sprint.

Philipsen, 25, added to his wins from stages three, four and seven. He has won four of the five sprints at this year’s Tour.

The last man to win five stages at a Tour was German Marcel Kittel in 2017.

The next flat stage is the 19th stage on July 21, followed two days later by the last flat stage, the final sprint on the Champs-Élysées

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

Philipsen prevailed Wednesday over Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen and German Phil Bauhaus.

The top five in the overall standings, led by defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, finished in the same time.

The Tour continues Thursday with a hilly stage 12, including three late climbs -- none higher than second category -- before a flat run to the finish.