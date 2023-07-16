 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 Jordan Botelho, senior Vyper defensive end
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Best bet drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBA: Kings Summer Classic-Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets
Lester Quinones Wraps up Summer League with Masterful Performance
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_danaopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrecap_230715.jpg
Scheffler ‘hanging in’ at Scottish Open
hunter lawrence spring creek 2023
Lawrence back on top of 250 after Spring Creek

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 Jordan Botelho, senior Vyper defensive end
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Best bet drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBA: Kings Summer Classic-Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets
Lester Quinones Wraps up Summer League with Masterful Performance
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_danaopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrecap_230715.jpg
Scheffler ‘hanging in’ at Scottish Open
hunter lawrence spring creek 2023
Lawrence back on top of 250 after Spring Creek

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell rally for bronze at diving worlds

  
Published July 16, 2023 07:16 AM
Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell

FUKUOKA, JAPAN - JULY 16: Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of Team United States compete in the Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day three of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Fukuoka Prefectural Pool on July 16, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Americans Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell improved from 10th place to earn bronze in the synchronized platform at the world diving championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Parratto and Schnell, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists, were in 10th out of 12 finalists after the second of five rounds.

They capped a comeback with a 74.88-point dive — backward 2.5 somersaults with 1.5 twists — in the final round.

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan repeated as world champions, distancing silver medalists Great Britain by 58.08 points to give China a 30th consecutive gold medal in diving worlds events that it entered.

The Americans finished 17.34 behind the Brits and 3.24 points ahead of a pair from Mexico for bronze and an Olympic quota spot to be filled at next June’s trials.

AQUATICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule

Schnell earned her fourth career world medal, breaking her tie with Katrina Young for the most for an American female diver.

Schnell and Young took silver at last year’s worlds. Parratto took more than a year off from competition after the Tokyo Games.

Diving worlds continue Monday with synchro finals in women’s springboard and men’s platform, live on Peacock.