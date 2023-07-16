Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell rally for bronze at diving worlds

Americans Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell improved from 10th place to earn bronze in the synchronized platform at the world diving championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Parratto and Schnell, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists, were in 10th out of 12 finalists after the second of five rounds.

They capped a comeback with a 74.88-point dive — backward 2.5 somersaults with 1.5 twists — in the final round.

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan repeated as world champions, distancing silver medalists Great Britain by 58.08 points to give China a 30th consecutive gold medal in diving worlds events that it entered.

The Americans finished 17.34 behind the Brits and 3.24 points ahead of a pair from Mexico for bronze and an Olympic quota spot to be filled at next June’s trials.

Schnell earned her fourth career world medal, breaking her tie with Katrina Young for the most for an American female diver.

Schnell and Young took silver at last year’s worlds. Parratto took more than a year off from competition after the Tokyo Games.

Diving worlds continue Monday with synchro finals in women's springboard and men's platform.