 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Minchey
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Kenny Minchey, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former Pittsburgh commit
henley.jpg
DFS Dish: 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfto_rexlavhit_230718.jpg
Rahm issues ‘supportive’ words on PGA-PIF merger
nbc_golf_lfto_collinmorikawapresser_230718.jpg
Morikawa emphasizing control at Open Championship
nbc_dps_nbasonsandlogo_230718.jpg
Should West have been paid for being NBA logo?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
Minchey
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Kenny Minchey, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former Pittsburgh commit
henley.jpg
DFS Dish: 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfto_rexlavhit_230718.jpg
Rahm issues ‘supportive’ words on PGA-PIF merger
nbc_golf_lfto_collinmorikawapresser_230718.jpg
Morikawa emphasizing control at Open Championship
nbc_dps_nbasonsandlogo_230718.jpg
Should West have been paid for being NBA logo?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonas Vingegaard distances Tadej Pogacar in Tour de France time trial

  
Published July 18, 2023 11:33 AM
110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 16

COMBLOUX, FRANCE - JULY 18: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey sprints during the stage sixteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 22.4km individual climbing time trial stage from Passy to Combloux 974m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2023 in Combloux, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France’s time trial by 98 seconds over rival Tadej Pogacar, considerably padding his lead in what has been one of the closest Tours in recent history.

Vingegaard, the defending Tour champion, now leads Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner, by 1 minute, 48 seconds with five stages left, two of which are expected to be competitive for the overall podium (Wednesday and Saturday).

The Dane Vingegaard covered the 14-mile stage 16 in 32 minutes, 36 seconds. He led Slovenian Pogacar by 16 seconds at the first time check at 4.4 miles and added to it the rest of the way, including over a 1.7-mile, second-category climb near the end.

Pogacar dominated the rest of Tuesday’s field, finishing 73 seconds ahead of third place Wout van Aert.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

Vingegaard began the day with a 10-second lead over Pogacar, making it the second-closest Tour going into the final week in the last 50 years.

Only the 2008 Tour, where Frank Schleck led by seven seconds over Bernard Kohl and eight seconds over Cadel Evans, was closer at that stage.

The race for third place is now closer than for the yellow jersey. Brit Adam Yates leads Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez by five seconds after beginning the time trial with a 19-second deficit.

The Tour continues Wednesday with stage 17, one of the last two mountain stages.

It’s the most difficult of the eight total mountain stages with more than 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) of elevation gain, capped by the beyond category Col de la Luze just before a descent to the finish.