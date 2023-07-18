Jonas Vingegaard distances Tadej Pogacar in Tour de France time trial

Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France’s time trial by 98 seconds over rival Tadej Pogacar, considerably padding his lead in what has been one of the closest Tours in recent history.

Vingegaard, the defending Tour champion, now leads Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner, by 1 minute, 48 seconds with five stages left, two of which are expected to be competitive for the overall podium (Wednesday and Saturday).

The Dane Vingegaard covered the 14-mile stage 16 in 32 minutes, 36 seconds. He led Slovenian Pogacar by 16 seconds at the first time check at 4.4 miles and added to it the rest of the way, including over a 1.7-mile, second-category climb near the end.

Pogacar dominated the rest of Tuesday’s field, finishing 73 seconds ahead of third place Wout van Aert.

Vingegaard began the day with a 10-second lead over Pogacar, making it the second-closest Tour going into the final week in the last 50 years.

Only the 2008 Tour, where Frank Schleck led by seven seconds over Bernard Kohl and eight seconds over Cadel Evans, was closer at that stage.

The race for third place is now closer than for the yellow jersey. Brit Adam Yates leads Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez by five seconds after beginning the time trial with a 19-second deficit.

The Tour continues Wednesday with stage 17, one of the last two mountain stages.

It’s the most difficult of the eight total mountain stages with more than 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) of elevation gain, capped by the beyond category Col de la Luze just before a descent to the finish.