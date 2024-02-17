Jordan Stolz adds speed skating worlds gold, one race from another sweep

Jordan Stolz won the 1000m at the world speed skating championships on Saturday and will bid Sunday to complete a sweep of the 500m, 1000m and 1500m for a second consecutive year.

Stolz, a 19-year-old from Wisconsin, clocked 1 minute, 6.05 seconds in Calgary, the third-fastest time in history. He prevailed by 48 hundredths over China’s Ning Zhongyan.

Stolz collected his second gold of these worlds after taking Friday’s 500m in the second-fastest time in history.

Last year, Stolz became the youngest skater to win a world title and the first to win three individual golds at a single world championships, sweeping the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

Earlier this season, Stolz lowered the 1000m world record to 1:05.37 and became the third-fastest man in history in the 1500m, breaking Shani Davis’ American record.

Stolz is slated to skate the 1500m at worlds on Sunday, live on Peacock with coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET.