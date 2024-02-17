 Skip navigation
Florida played so well at home that Gators won AND finished second
Outfielder Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to $2M, 1-year deal with mutual option for 2025
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
MBB Highlights: Duquesne scraps win over St. Joe's
Jones ties WR in 60mH, qualifies for worlds
Holloway sets world record: Cunningham wins final

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jordan Stolz adds speed skating worlds gold, one race from another sweep

  
Published February 17, 2024 05:17 PM

Jordan Stolz won the 1000m at the world speed skating championships on Saturday and will bid Sunday to complete a sweep of the 500m, 1000m and 1500m for a second consecutive year.

Stolz, a 19-year-old from Wisconsin, clocked 1 minute, 6.05 seconds in Calgary, the third-fastest time in history. He prevailed by 48 hundredths over China’s Ning Zhongyan.

Stolz collected his second gold of these worlds after taking Friday’s 500m in the second-fastest time in history.

Last year, Stolz became the youngest skater to win a world title and the first to win three individual golds at a single world championships, sweeping the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

MORE: Full Results

Earlier this season, Stolz lowered the 1000m world record to 1:05.37 and became the third-fastest man in history in the 1500m, breaking Shani Davis’ American record.

Stolz is slated to skate the 1500m at worlds on Sunday, live on Peacock with coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET.