Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch

HAMAR, Norway — Jordan Stolz took bronze in the 1000m at the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships behind one familiar Dutch rival and one new one.

Stolz, a 20-year-old from Wisconsin, earned his eighth medal in eight career individual World Championships races, one day after taking silver in the 500m behind Dutchman Jenning de Boo.

On Saturday, it was Dutchman Joep Wennemars who won the 1000m in his debut World Championships — 16 hundredths ahead of de Boo and 21 hundredths ahead of Stolz. Another American, Cooper McLeod, was fourth, one day after taking 500m bronze.

Stolz swept the 500m, 1000m and 1500m at worlds in 2023, becoming the first man to win three individual events at one worlds (which debuted in 1996). He repeated the triple gold in 2024.

SPEED SKATING WORLDS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Now he’s being challenged by the emerging de Boo, a 21-year-old who has been strong all season, and Wennemars, the 22-year-old son of two-time world 1000m champion Erben Wennemars.

Stolz contracted pneumonia and strep throat in early February, then withdrew from his last World Cup races before worlds from March 1-2 due to tiredness from overtraining in returning from the illnesses. His coach, Bob Corby, deemed Stolz’s readiness at 98% on Tuesday.

“Everything that’s happened in the last month has probably played into it,” Stolz said Friday of his 500m skate. “I felt like I got all of my power into the ice. It’s just going to take a little bit more time to build it back. I wasn’t ready for this.”

Earlier Saturday, Olympic gold medalist Miho Takagi of Japan repeated as world champion in the 1000m, prevailing by 23 hundredths over 500m world champion Femke Kok of the Netherlands. Kok’s countrywoman Jutta Leerdam took bronze.

Worlds end Sunday with the 1500m races (including Stolz), the men’s 10,000m and the women’s mass start, starting at 7 a.m. ET, live on Peacock. CNBC airs highlights at 12 p.m.