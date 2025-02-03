Tatsuya Shinhama snaps Jordan Stolz’s yearlong speed skating win streak

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hoffman challenges players, addresses pace-of-play ‘heat’
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Key Injuries
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/g636ktk78slj5vw2e6oc
Bret Bielema riding high after Illinois’ breakout 2024 season
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hoffman challenges players, addresses pace-of-play ‘heat’
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Key Injuries
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/g636ktk78slj5vw2e6oc
Bret Bielema riding high after Illinois’ breakout 2024 season
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tatsuya Shinhama snaps Jordan Stolz’s yearlong speed skating win streak

  
Published February 2, 2025 08:36 PM

Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama became the first speed skater to defeat Jordan Stolz in a World Cup race in more than one year, snapping the American’s record win streak at 18 in a row.

Shinhama, 28, won the 500m at a World Cup stop at Stolz’s home oval in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Shinhama clocked 34.14 seconds for his 12th career World Cup victory, holding off Stolz by five hundredths in the same pair.

It marked Stolz’s first defeat on the World Cup since Jan. 28, 2024 in a 5000m — a distance he rarely skates. His last defeat in the 500m was Dec. 10, 2023.

In Milwaukee, Stolz had won a 1000m on Friday and a 500m and 1500m on Saturday, all in the fastest times in history at a sea-level venue. He won Saturday’s 500m in 33.91.

“I didn’t have the snap today, just fatigued,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

His 18 victories in a row broke the men’s record of 15 set by retired Dutchman Sven Kramer from 2012-14, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS and speedskatingstats.com. All of Stolz’s wins came in individual events, while Kramer’s included six in the team pursuit.

"(The streak ending) doesn’t matter, though, as long as I do well at World Championships,” in March, Stolz told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Stolz is the two-time reigning world champion in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

The speed skating World Cup continues Feb. 21-23 in Poland, live on Peacock.

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz’s speed skating legend grows with more records, awards from Eric Heiden
Jordan Stolz could go for three gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Eric Heiden is the only American to win that many at one Winter Games.