 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Caleb Williams
NFL Draft Notebook: The year of the quarterback
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
2024 Daytona 500 schedule: start time, TV info, weather forecast

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mensvswomenstournament_240216.jpg
Women’s tourney more compelling than men’s?
nbc_dps_caitlinclarkrecord_240216.jpg
Patrick: NBA should put Clark in 3-point contest
nbc_pft_chiefsfreeagents_240216.jpg
Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford him and Jones

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Caleb Williams
NFL Draft Notebook: The year of the quarterback
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
2024 Daytona 500 schedule: start time, TV info, weather forecast

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mensvswomenstournament_240216.jpg
Women’s tourney more compelling than men’s?
nbc_dps_caitlinclarkrecord_240216.jpg
Patrick: NBA should put Clark in 3-point contest
nbc_pft_chiefsfreeagents_240216.jpg
Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford him and Jones

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kate Douglass earns silver in difficult double at swimming worlds

  
Published February 16, 2024 12:31 PM

Kate Douglass could be a very busy swimmer at the Paris Olympics. She put in some practice at the world championships in Doha on Friday.

Douglass placed fourth in the 100m freestyle, then 50 minutes later took silver in the 200m breaststroke in a rare double.

“That was definitely a tough double tonight, but to be able to finish with a silver is awesome,” she said.

Douglass, a 22-year-old Virginia grad student, already repeated as 200m individual medley gold medalist on Monday. She is also entered in the 50m free, with heats and semifinals Saturday and the final on Sunday.

SWIMMING WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Since last March, Douglass has won individual gold at two world championships (last July and now this week), nine total world championships medals, seven titles at the 2023 NCAA Championships (including relays), plus broke the American record in the 200m breast last month.

If Douglass keeps her program for June’s Olympic Trials -- 50m and 100m frees, 200m breast, 200m IM -- she will be in line to swim in semifinals and/or finals on six consecutive nights, including two nights with multiple swims.

The top two in each of those events at trials make the Olympic team, plus the top six in the 100m free for the relay pool.

Douglass could be even busier at the Paris Games when including relays.

MORE: Douglass took different strokes to swim success

Also Friday, American Nic Fink earned bronze in the men’s 200m breast, adding to his 100m breast gold from Monday.

Fink, 30, is the second-oldest American to win an individual swimming world title after Ryan Lochte in 2015, according to Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen.

Worlds continue Saturday with finals live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET. American Claire Curzan was the fastest qualifier into the women’s 200m back final, seeking to sweep all three backstroke golds.