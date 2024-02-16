Kate Douglass earns silver in difficult double at swimming worlds

Kate Douglass could be a very busy swimmer at the Paris Olympics. She put in some practice at the world championships in Doha on Friday.

Douglass placed fourth in the 100m freestyle, then 50 minutes later took silver in the 200m breaststroke in a rare double.

“That was definitely a tough double tonight, but to be able to finish with a silver is awesome,” she said.

Douglass, a 22-year-old Virginia grad student, already repeated as 200m individual medley gold medalist on Monday. She is also entered in the 50m free, with heats and semifinals Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Since last March, Douglass has won individual gold at two world championships (last July and now this week), nine total world championships medals, seven titles at the 2023 NCAA Championships (including relays), plus broke the American record in the 200m breast last month.

If Douglass keeps her program for June’s Olympic Trials -- 50m and 100m frees, 200m breast, 200m IM -- she will be in line to swim in semifinals and/or finals on six consecutive nights, including two nights with multiple swims.

The top two in each of those events at trials make the Olympic team, plus the top six in the 100m free for the relay pool.

Douglass could be even busier at the Paris Games when including relays.

Also Friday, American Nic Fink earned bronze in the men’s 200m breast, adding to his 100m breast gold from Monday.

Fink, 30, is the second-oldest American to win an individual swimming world title after Ryan Lochte in 2015, according to Bill Mallon of the OlyMADMen.

Worlds continue Saturday with finals live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET. American Claire Curzan was the fastest qualifier into the women’s 200m back final, seeking to sweep all three backstroke golds.