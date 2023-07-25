Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles

Katie Ledecky tied Michael Phelps’ record by winning a 15th career individual world swimming title.

Ledecky won the 1500m freestyle by 17.04 seconds at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Tuesday.

She clocked 15:26.27, the third-best time in history in the longest event on the pool program, distancing silver medalist Simona Quadarella of Italy. China’s Li Bingjie took bronze.

It was Ledecky’s best time since setting the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018, a welcome sight after moving from Stanford to the University of Florida after the Tokyo Olympics.

Her goal coming into the meet was to break 15:30, so she celebrated by splashing her arm in the pool.

“I’m just really enjoying swimming right now, especially my distance events, I’ve just been feeling great,” she said on Peacock. “I feel like I’m getting better each time I swim them. That’s what you love to see. You love to see improvement, and that’s been my biggest goal over the last couple of years.”

Ledecky has the top 16 times in history in the 1500m free, which she has swum just 24 times (in finals) in the last decade.

Ledecky owns five world titles each in the 800m and 1500m frees, four in the 400m and one in the 200m. She is undefeated in 800m and 1500m frees for more than a decade.

Including relays, her 24 total world championships medals and 20 golds are both female records. Phelps owns the overall records of 33 medals and 26 golds.

Ledecky is expected to break her individual golds tie with Phelps in the 800m free final on Saturday.

Also Tuesday, American Ryan Murphy completed his set of Olympic and world titles in the 100m and 200m backstrokes by taking the 100m back in 52.22. He outdueled world record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy by five hundredths. American Hunter Armstrong took bronze for a second consecutive year.

Australian Kaylee McKeown overtook American Regan Smith with 25 meters left to win the 100m back by 25 hundredths in 57.53. American Katharine Berkoff followed McKeown and Smith for bronze.

McKeown, who swept the backstrokes at the Tokyo Olympics, earned her first 100m back world title, one year after winning the 200m back at worlds.

“I’ve had a hard 48 hours,” said McKeown, who was disqualified in the 200m individual medley semifinals on Sunday for an illegal backstroke-to-breaststroke turn. “If you’re not learning, you’re not growing.”

Brits Matt Richards and Tom Dean went one-two in the 200m free as defending champion David Popovici of Romania went from first to fourth in the last 15 meters.

Richards was 30th in the 200m free at last year’s worlds. Dean, two hundredths behind Richards, won the Tokyo Olympic title.

Swimming worlds finals continue Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET, live on Peacock. American Bobby Finke is a headliner in the 800m free, which he won at the Olympics.