Katie Moon, Nina Kennedy share gold at world track and field championships

  
Published August 23, 2023 03:58 PM
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 23: Katie Moon of Team United States and Nina Kennedy of Team Australia react after competing in the Women’s Pole Vault Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 23, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

BUDAPEST — American Katie Moon won a third consecutive global pole vault title, but this time she shared the gold.

Moon and Austrlian Nina Kennedy chose to share the pole vault title at the world championships rather than have a jump-off after neither cleared 4.95 meters.

Moon took solo gold at the Tokyo Games and last year’s worlds. She became the third woman to win multiple world titles in the event after the first two Olympic pole vault champions — American Stacy Dragila and Russian Yelena Isinbayeva.

Also Wednesday, Norwegian Karsten Warholm regained the world title in the 400m hurdles after being shut out of the medals last year while rushing back from injury.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

American Rai Benjamin, who took silver at the last two worlds and to Warholm at the Tokyo Olympics, earned bronze this time.

Brit Josh Kerr overtook Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in the final straightaway to win the 1500m in 3:29.38.

Ingebrigtsen, who was passed by Brit Jake Wightman for gold last year, finished 27 hundredths behind Kerr, the Olympic bronze medalist who ran for the University of New Mexico.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic easily won the 400m in 48.76 seconds after taking Olympic and world silver medals the last two years.

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who has the world’s best time this year of 48.74, missed worlds due to a minor knee issue. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist, was eliminated in the first round, four months after childbirth.

McLaughlin-Levrone and Miller-Uibo have not announced whether they hope to race the 400m at the Paris Games. McLaughlin-Levrone could opt for the 400m hurdles. Miller-Uibo could drop down to the 200m.

In women’s hammer throw qualifying, neither the three-time reigning Olympic gold medalist (Anita Włodarczyk of Poland) nor the reigning world champion (American Brooke Andersen) made the 12-woman final.

Worlds continue Thursday, live on USA Network and Peacock, featuring the women’s 100m hurdles and men’s 400m finals.