Katie Zaferes, Olympic medalist and world champion, sets triathlon retirement

Katie Zaferes, a two-time Olympic medalist and world champion in triathlon, plans to retire after a race on Saturday in Toulouse, France.

“I’m finding that my heart isn’t in it like it needs to be,” was posted on Zaferes’ social media. “There’s a part of me that still wants to love it and wants to want it. However, the most telling part is that I’m ok with the fact that I don’t. Other things are starting to excite me more. While 11 years might seem short to some and long to others, for me it’s perfect.”

Zaferes, 35, won individual bronze, plus silver in the debut of the mixed relay in her second Olympics in Tokyo. She also won the 2019 World title.

She had son Kimble in July 2022, then returned to competition in March 2023.

For the Paris Games, Zaferes was in the running for one of the last two spots on the team that ultimately went to Taylor Spivey and Kirsten Kasper in selection committee picks.

Zaferes ran distance at Syracuse, nannied and then began her professional triathlon career in 2013. She married fellow triathlete Tommy Zaferes in January 2015. After the 2016 Olympics, she succeeded Rio gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen as the top U.S. triathlete.

She ranked third in the world in 2017 and second in 2018 before winning the world title in 2019. She remains the most recent U.S. man or woman to be world champion in Olympic-level triathlon.

“Never say never, but at this point we are nearing the final stop on this particular journey and I truly did enjoy the ride,” Zaferes posted.