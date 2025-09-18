 Skip navigation
Kennedy Blades brings home wrestling worlds bronze in women’s 68kg

  
Published September 18, 2025 02:31 PM

American Kennedy Blades dazzled in the 68kg bronze medal match at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships, securing her first senior world medal with a 12-1 victory.

It was a tough tournament for the Olympic silver medalist, who suffered an early loss in the quarterfinals before making her way through the repechage thanks to a 9-2 victory.

However, Blades was dominant in the bronze medal match, putting to bed any doubts from the early stages of the tournament.

She took an early lead in the match, going into the break with a 5-0 lead over Olympic bronze medalist Buse Cavusoglu Tosun of Turkiye. A takedown followed by a tech fall sealed the deal for Blades and locked in the second senior international medal of her career.

Blades is the third U.S. woman to secure a medal at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships, joining teammates Helen Maroulis (57kg gold) and Kylie Welker (76kg bronze).