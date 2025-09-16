 Skip navigation
Kyle Snyder wins wrestling world title at 97kg

  
Published September 16, 2025 12:58 PM

American Kyle Snyder won his fourth world wrestling title in the 97kg freestyle division, giving the U.S. men three titles in three days in Zagreb, Croatia.

Snyder defeated Amir Ali Azarpira of Iran 4-2 in a rematch of their 2024 Olympic bronze-medal match won by Azarpira 4-1.

In Tuesday’s match, Snyder overcame a 2-1 deficit, taking a 3-2 lead with eight seconds left, according to USA Wrestling.

Snyder, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist, previously won world titles in 2015, 2017 and 2022.

Snyder’s title followed American victories from Zahid Valencia (86kg) on Sunday and Trent Hidlay (92kg) on Monday.

Also Tuesday, Real Woods won three repechage matches to earn bronze at 65kg.

Woods, a 25-year-old in his senior worlds debut, beat Ikromzhon Khadzhimurodov of Kyrgyzstan 10-0, Sujeet Kalkal of India 7-5 and Peiman Biabani 3-1.

On Wednesday, Helen Maroulis wrestles in the women’s 57kg final against Il Sim Son of North Korea. Maroulis pinned all three of her opponents in Tuesday’s early rounds.

Maroulis, competing in her American record-breaking 12th World Championships, has clinched an 11th career Olympic or world medal. That breaks the medal record she shares with Adeline Gray.

Maroulis, 33, became the first American woman to win Olympic wrestling gold in 2016. In 2024, she became the first American woman to win a third Olympic medal of any color with her second bronze.

She has won three world titles — in 2015, 2017 and 2021.

