LA28 Paralympic daily competition schedule released with 1,000 days to go

The daily competition schedule for the LA28 Paralympics has been released to coincide with 1,000 days to go until the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony — at SoFi Stadium — will be Aug. 15, 2028 after preliminary, non-medal competition starts in wheelchair rugby (Aug. 13-14) and boccia (Aug. 14).

It’s the first time in Paralympic history that competition will be held before the Opening Ceremony, according to organizers.

Medal competition across 23 sports and 560 total events will then run from Aug. 16-27, with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 27 at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Day one features medal events in Para track and field, wheelchair fencing, shooting, equestrian and track cycling.

Competition venues include the Coliseum (track and field), Crypto.com Arena (wheelchair basketball) and USC’s Galen Center (badminton and wheelchair rugby).

LA28

LA28