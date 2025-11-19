 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Maryland - E. Shore at Nebraska
How to watch Nebraska vs. New Mexico: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game
NCAA Football: Iowa at Southern California
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 16 USC prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers
Bryce Young, Chris Olave, Chase Brown headline Week 12’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Maryland - E. Shore at Nebraska
How to watch Nebraska vs. New Mexico: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game
NCAA Football: Iowa at Southern California
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 16 USC prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers
Bryce Young, Chris Olave, Chase Brown headline Week 12’s Regression Files

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LA28 Paralympic daily competition schedule released with 1,000 days to go

  
Published November 19, 2025 10:27 AM

The daily competition schedule for the LA28 Paralympics has been released to coincide with 1,000 days to go until the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony — at SoFi Stadium — will be Aug. 15, 2028 after preliminary, non-medal competition starts in wheelchair rugby (Aug. 13-14) and boccia (Aug. 14).

It’s the first time in Paralympic history that competition will be held before the Opening Ceremony, according to organizers.

Medal competition across 23 sports and 560 total events will then run from Aug. 16-27, with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 27 at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Day one features medal events in Para track and field, wheelchair fencing, shooting, equestrian and track cycling.

Competition venues include the Coliseum (track and field), Crypto.com Arena (wheelchair basketball) and USC’s Galen Center (badminton and wheelchair rugby).

LA28 Paralympic Daily Competition Schedule.jpg

LA28

LA 28 Paralympics Competition Schedule.jpg

LA28

LA28_Volunteer_Program_Mark_RGB_Horizontal.png
How to volunteer for LA28 Olympics, Paralympics
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be the first Games in the U.S. since 2002 (Salt Lake City Winter) and 1996 (Atlanta Summer).